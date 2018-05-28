What the papers say – May 28

The deaths of an 18-year-old woman and a man aged 20 at a music festival make several front pages on Monday.

The latest on calls for abortion law reform in Northern Ireland, Brexit and images of the weekend’s thunderstorms also feature prominently.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror lead with a plea by the mother of Georgia Jones, who has urged people not to take illegal drugs after her “little girl” collapsed and died at the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.