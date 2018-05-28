Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – May 28

The deaths of an 18-year-old woman and a man aged 20 at a music festival make several front pages on Monday.

The latest on calls for abortion law reform in Northern Ireland, Brexit and images of the weekend’s thunderstorms also feature prominently.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror lead with a plea by the mother of Georgia Jones, who has urged people not to take illegal drugs after her “little girl” collapsed and died at the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Janine Milburn said on Facebook: “I just hope this stops some of you from ending up the same.”

The Guardian leads with demands for a parliamentary vote on abortion law reform in Northern Ireland.

The i also covers the debate, saying the Prime Minister has attempted to avoid a run-in with the anti-abortion DUP by apparently preparing to oppose the demands.

Meanwhile, The Independent says the row could create a “major rift” at the heart of her Government.

A “technological revolution” must be brought about in the NHS with a boost in funding, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told the Daily Telegraph.

Two thirds of NHS trusts are denying patients cataract surgery despite being told to stop rationing the procedure by the health watchdog, the Daily Mail reports.

The Financial Times says the halting of plans for a no-deal Brexit have left it almost impossible for Theresa May to walk out of negotiations with the EU in the next 10 months.

The Times says tens of thousands of soldiers could get a pay rise after Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood called for a £7 billion injection of funding.

And the Daily Express says families face paying an extra £400 million on their energy bills as energy companies make their annual price hike announcements.

