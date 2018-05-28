Advertisement

Britain’s best – and worst – high street stores as voted by customers

WHSmith has been rated the worst high street retailer in the UK this year. Photo: PA

Helpful assistants and clean stores divide brands on the high street in a survey by the consumer brand Which?.

Customers voted on value for money and the likelihood they would recommend the shop.

And here are the results: The top and bottom rated stores for 2018, according to the Which? survey of 10,356 shoppers are:

Top rated shops: 1. Lush – 81% (183) = Savers – 81% (185) = Smyths Toys – 81% (186)

  1. Screwfix – 80% (184) = Toolstation – 80% (178)

  2. Bodycare – 79% (185) = Richer Sounds – 79% (124)

  3. The Perfume Shop – 78% (180) = Waterstones – 78% (185)

Waterstones was among the top rated shops.
  1. The Body Shop – 77% (184) = Dunhelm 77% (185) = Ikea 77% (185) = John Lewis 77% (185)

Bottom ​rated shops: 90. Dorothy Perkins/Burton – 66% (370) = Halfords (inc Cycle Republic) – 66% (182) = Miss Selfridge – 66% (185)

Miss Selfridge joined Halfords and Dorothy Perkins among the bottom rated shops.

= Ryman- 66% (183)

  1. JD Sports – 65% (185) = Toys R Us/Babies R Us – 65% (185)

  2. Homebase/Bunnings – 64% (553)

  3. Evans – 63% (179) = Sport Direct – 63% (370)

  4. Clintons- 60% (182)

  5. WH Smith – 58% (184)

Which? said the full results will be published soon at http://which.co.uk/highstreetshops2018.

There needed to be at least 30 responses for a shop to make the table. Sample sizes are in brackets.