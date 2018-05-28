Britain’s best – and worst – high street stores as voted by customers

Helpful assistants and clean stores divide brands on the high street in a survey by the consumer brand Which?.

Customers voted on value for money and the likelihood they would recommend the shop.

And here are the results: The top and bottom rated stores for 2018, according to the Which? survey of 10,356 shoppers are:

Top rated shops: 1. Lush – 81% (183) = Savers – 81% (185) = Smyths Toys – 81% (186)