- ITV Report
Britain’s best – and worst – high street stores as voted by customers
Helpful assistants and clean stores divide brands on the high street in a survey by the consumer brand Which?.
Customers voted on value for money and the likelihood they would recommend the shop.
And here are the results: The top and bottom rated stores for 2018, according to the Which? survey of 10,356 shoppers are:
Top rated shops: 1. Lush – 81% (183) = Savers – 81% (185) = Smyths Toys – 81% (186)
Screwfix – 80% (184) = Toolstation – 80% (178)
Bodycare – 79% (185) = Richer Sounds – 79% (124)
The Perfume Shop – 78% (180) = Waterstones – 78% (185)
- The Body Shop – 77% (184) = Dunhelm 77% (185) = Ikea 77% (185) = John Lewis 77% (185)
Bottom rated shops: 90. Dorothy Perkins/Burton – 66% (370) = Halfords (inc Cycle Republic) – 66% (182) = Miss Selfridge – 66% (185)
= Ryman- 66% (183)
JD Sports – 65% (185) = Toys R Us/Babies R Us – 65% (185)
Homebase/Bunnings – 64% (553)
Evans – 63% (179) = Sport Direct – 63% (370)
Clintons- 60% (182)
WH Smith – 58% (184)
Which? said the full results will be published soon at http://which.co.uk/highstreetshops2018.
There needed to be at least 30 responses for a shop to make the table. Sample sizes are in brackets.