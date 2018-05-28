WHSmith rated worst high street retailer this year, says Which? survey

WHSmith has been rated the worst high street retailer in the UK this year, a survey has claimed.

Shoppers criticised customer service, value for money and the standard of its stores, according to the Which? annual study.

The retailer has been in the bottom two of its poll for an eighth consecutive year, the consumer association said.

Which? gathered comments from 10,356 shoppers about their experience at 100 major retailers.

The customer scores given were based on experiences of purchasing items other than groceries, their level of satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each shop.