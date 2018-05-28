Will Young handed driving ban after car crash

Singer Will Young has been banned from driving after a man had to jump clear of his car which then crashed into a parked vehicle.

The 39-year-old Evergreen singer was about a mile south of Earlston on the A68 driving towards Edinburgh at around 6pm on January 21 when he was said to have mistaken a bollard for the central reservation.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard Young drove into a lay-by, which had a parked car in it, at about 40 miles per hour before realising his mistake.

Conditions were described as “fairly poor”, with it being dark with snow.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told how the owner of the parked Nissan Qashqai was returning from a friend’s farm and crossing the lay-by at the time.

He then had to “jump clear to avoid being struck”.