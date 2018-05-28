Woman aged 100 suffers broken neck in handbag mugging

A 100-year-old woman suffered a broken neck when her handbag was stolen by a thief who approached her from behind and knocked her over.

The victim is recovering in hospital after the "particularly nasty" broad daylight attack in Derby.

Police said her injuries are "not believed to be life threatening at this time". She is also being treated for facial bruising.

Detectives have appealed for information on the mugging, as the elderly woman was unable to give a description of the robber.