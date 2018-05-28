Young father among two who died during Mutiny Festival

The second day of the festival, which Craig David and Sean Paul were due to headline, was cancelled as a “safety precaution”.

They were among 15 revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from Mutiny that night, with organisers issuing a warning of a “high strength or bad batch” of drugs.

Georgia Jones and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan were both named locally as those who died after being taken to hospital from the Portsmouth event on Saturday night.

The two people who died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival have been named as an 18-year-old woman and a recent father.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said it was believed they were admitted after falling ill from the effects of drugs. Another person remains in a critical condition.

Mr Cowan, also known as Tommy Bakeer, was described as a caring young father.

According to Portsmouth local paper The News, his father, Damian Cowan, 43, said: “He was funny. He loved life and he loved his little boy.

“He was everything. He was a good lad – unfortunately he made a bad choice.”

Mr Cowan was a “brilliant” friend, according to 19-year-old Jack Ford, who said they met at college studying uniformed services.

“He is such a caring guy who would do anything for any one. He loved going out with his mates but most importantly loved spending time with his girlfriend and son,” said Mr Ford, who lives near Portsmouth.

“It was a big shock to lose such a great guy like him.”

Both of those named as victims were from Havant, Hampshire.

Police said the woman was taken ill at the festival in King George V Playing Fields at 7.10pm before the man was found collapsed 20 minutes later.

A further 12 concertgoers went to the hospital on Saturday, but their cases were “not necessarily all drugs-related”, the hospital spokeswoman said.

Three more attended on Sunday morning to be treated for injuries sustained in assaults or because of alcohol-related intoxication, the spokeswoman added.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating but said the deaths were separate incidents and were not suspicious.