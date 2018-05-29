A warm, muggy feel

A stuffy and uncomfortable nights sleep in the south - more so in urban spots with temperatures taking a while to slide. Here, hefty downpours will produce rumbles of thunder - making for a noisy few hours and waking some of us up before dawn. More comfortable feeling further north.

Tomorrow, grey and cool for north-east coast with North Sea misty low cloud for a time before slowly cheering up inland. Elsewhere a very warm day. Through the north-west, Scotland and Northern Ireland another gorgeous, sunny day to come. Elsewhere, feeling warm and a little muggy - even with cloud and downpours rolling into the Midlands, the north of England, Wales and the West Country - with rumbles of thunder again. Highs of 25-26C possible.