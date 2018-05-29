Abortion legislation will not be implemented until new year, says Varadkar

New legislation to give effect to Ireland’s abortion referendum result will not be implemented until the new year, the Irish premier has said. Leo Varadkar said the Dail may have to sit longer into the summer to facilitate the passage of the new laws. The Taoiseach said the Irish people had spoken and the Government wanted to legislate for abortion in Ireland as quickly as possible, but warned it could not be rushed. “It’s important that we’ve to act with haste but not so much haste that we put through bad legislation,” he said.

Health Minister Simon Harris brought a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday morning to begin drafting the detailed legislation right away as a priority. Ireland voted resoundingly to reform its strict abortion laws in Friday’s referendum by a two-to-one margin, paving the way for the removal of the Eighth Amendment – the constitution’s all but blanket ban on terminations. Mr Harris is to draft legislation that would allow abortions within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and up to 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances. On Tuesday morning, he told reporters the process will take until the end of the year because he is determined to “get it right”. Later Mr Varadkar told the Dail: “It’s still our anticipation that it will be the end of the year, January 1 2019, before we have fully given effect to the will of the people even with the best of intentions. “The legislation might be through in October/November but it will be January really before we can give effect to the new regime.”

