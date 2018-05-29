Arrest after death of man hit by car outside club

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old man died when a car was driven into a group of people. Two other men suffered minor injuries when the black Audi A4 hit a number of people outside the Salisbury Club in Brinnington, Stockport, Greater Manchester, at about 10.45pm on Sunday. Police later found the Audi on the M60 motorway and believe the driver climbed a nearby fence before running away.

Greater Manchester Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested after he presented himself at Central Park police station at 10pm on Monday. Inspector Andy Butterworth, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our investigation does not stop here and we are continuing to question the man in custody. “We are still gathering information from witnesses and will continue to recover any details which can help explain this man’s last moments and provide his family with the answers they deserve. “He and his family continue to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds at this heartbreaking time.

Stockport death Credit: A floral tribute at the scene (Pat Hurst/PA)