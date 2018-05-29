Classes continue at Texas school for first time since mass shooting

Classes have resumed at Santa Fe High School, less than two weeks after a student shot 10 people dead in an art classroom in America’s deadliest school attack since the massacre in Parkland, Florida. Students at the school near Houston, Texas, were greeted by more than 20 law enforcement vehicles and supporters holding signs saying “Santa Fe Strong” and “United We Stand”. The day began with a two-hour assembly honouring the victims, and counsellors were available for anyone who needed to talk about the May 18 shooting that took the lives of eight students and two substitute teachers.

Students who had classes in the area of the shooting were the first allowed back in, followed by the rest about two hours later. Senior Hailey Hubbard was returning for her final week of high school. She said: “Honestly, I just want to go back so I can see my friends and not spend my last three days of senior year just being secluded in a room.” Ms Hubbard said she did not want the shooting to be her last memory of high school. She said some of her friends were more ambivalent about returning to campus and that she had to help calm down a friend who suffered a panic attack at the thought of going back to school.

Dimitrios Pagourtzishas been charged (Galveston County Sheriff’s Office/AP) Credit: Dimitrios Pagourtzishas been charged (Galveston County Sheriff’s Office/AP)