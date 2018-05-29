Cycling scheme for elderly extended across Scotland

Older people will be able to “feel the wind in their hair again” as a cycling scheme is rolled out across the country. The Cycling Without Age (CWA) project encourages volunteers to take older people for bike rides using specially designed ‘trishaws’ which carry two passengers. The initative, which originated in Denmark, aims to help socially isolated older people meet others and be physically active. Following a successful pilot scheme in Falkirk, the Scottish Government is now providing £300,000 to set up the CWA scheme across the country.

Public Health and Sport Minister Aileen Campbell (right) chats with Mary Duncan, 90, Jim Taylor, 96, and volunteer Harry Wilson at the Kelpies in Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA) Credit: Public Health and Sport Minister Aileen Campbell (right) chats with Mary Duncan, 90, Jim Taylor, 96, and volunteer Harry Wilson at the Kelpies in Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Public Health and Sport Minister Aileen Campbell announced the funding during a visit to CWA Scotland at the Kelpies. She said: “Cycling Without Age started with the simple aim of helping older people feel the wind in their hair again. “Through the committed action of a few volunteers, the project was brought to Scotland and has made a positive difference to many people’s lives. “Through this funding, Cycling Without Scotland will work with communities and partners to roll the project out across Scotland in the areas and settings where it will have the most impact. “We know that physical activity and regular social interaction have huge benefits for both mental and physical well-being and help people in Scotland live longer, healthier lives.”

Mary Duncan, 90, and Jim Taylor, 96, enjoy a cup of tea in their trishaw (Andrew Milligan/PA) Credit: Mary Duncan, 90, and Jim Taylor, 96, enjoy a cup of tea in their trishaw (Andrew Milligan/PA)