Deliveroo announces beach clean-up as it rolls out seaside deliveries

Deliveroo will now accept delivery orders to UK beaches, and the on-demand food service has unveiled a beach clean-up operation alongside the new policy. The delivery app has launched its Beach More Amazing scheme, which will visit a UK beach every weekend in June to run clean-up initiatives – offering beach visitors Deliveroo credit for buckets of rubbish they collect and hand in. The scheme will begin on Brighton beach on June 2 and 3, before visiting Bournemouth, Southend, Edinburgh and Torquay over the following weekends.

(Piers Allardyce/Deliveroo) Credit: (Piers Allardyce/Deliveroo)

The project has been launched with the support of Keep Britain Tidy, whose chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “It’s wonderful that the warm weather brings everyone outdoors. “However, we estimate the cost of cleaning up is likely to be close to £1 billion a year, it is also extremely damaging to our environment. This campaign is a great reminder to us all that we can do our bit to help.” The announcement comes amid increasing calls to limit the distribution of single-use plastics in an effort to cut down on waste polluting beaches and oceans.

(Piers Allardyce/Deliveroo) Credit: (Piers Allardyce/Deliveroo)