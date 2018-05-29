Elderly man dies after car crash near Dublin’s Phoenix Park

An 85-year-old man has died after being involved in a two-car collision near Phoenix Park in Dublin.

The incident happened at about 11.30am on Monday at the junction of Conyngham Road and Islandbridge Gate at Phoenix Park, gardai said.

The man, who was the driver of one of the cars, was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead later.

The driver of the second car was also removed to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The scene was examined by gardai and the coroner was notified of the death.

Gardai said a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out and that the results will predict the course of the investigation.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact them at Kilmainham garda station.