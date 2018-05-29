England footballer Raheem Sterling defends ‘disgusting’ assault rifle tattoo

England forward Raheem Sterling has defended his new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his leg after it was branded “disgusting”. The 23-year-old, who plays for Manchester City, posted a picture of himself training with his England team-mates at St George’s Park, with a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right calf clearly visible.

Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns after her son Damian was shot dead outside a club in central London in July 2002, said the ink was “totally unacceptable”. She told the Sun: “We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. “He’s supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns.”

Mothers Against Guns Poster Credit: Mothers Against Guns Poster