Ex-champion boxer stirred up terror in YouTube McDonald’s rant, court told

A former British champion boxer railed against Starbucks, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s as he called for attacks on the West on YouTube, a court has heard. Muslim convert Anthony Small, 36, is accused of encouraging terrorism in a seven-and-a-half-minute video published on his account on September 12 2016. On his YouTube channel, Small described himself as “a former professional champion boxer who now works to take mankind out of the oppression of democracy and liberating themselves with Islam/Sharia”. In his Eid message, the defendant began by talking about the influence of America and Israel in the world.

He spoke of military and commercial influence through “McDonald’s and Cola Cola signs” and former aerospace manufacturer McDonnell Douglas. He said the choice was to “either accept the flame-grilled burger or we are going to flame grill you from the sky”. He talked of pilgrims to Mecca being faced with commercialisation by McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and the Hilton hotel chain. He said it was an “indication that America and their puppet masters, the Israelis, are in control of them tyrant, sellout, apostate Saudi leaders”. Calling for their removal, he said: “What is great in number, three million Muslims in one place. Forget Occupy Wall Street, Occupy St Paul’s Cathedral or any of the Arab uprisings. “Three million Muslims saying we are going nowhere until these tyrant, apostate rulers are removed along with their Starbucks and their McDonald’s, the Hilton hotel as well.”

