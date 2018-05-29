Family pays tribute to man hit by car outside club

The family of a man who died after a car was driven into a group of people has described him as “kind and loving”. Nathan Marshall, 30, from Reddish, died in hospital after he was hit by the black Audi A4 outside the Salisbury Club in Brinnington, Stockport, Greater Manchester, at about 10.45pm on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: “Nathan was our much loved son, he was kind and loving and a wonderful friend to the many people who knew and cared about him.

“Nathan was our first born. He lit up the room when he was alive. Living without him will be the hardest thing we will do as a family and we are devastated by our loss.” A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he presented himself at Central Park police station shortly before 10pm on Monday. He remains in custody. Two other men, aged 31 and 33, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

