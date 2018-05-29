Gunman kills three in Belgian city before being shot dead

A gunman has killed three people, including two police officers, in the Belgian city of Liege, a city official said.

Police later killed the attacker. Other officers were wounded in the shooting.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. State broadcaster RTBF reported that it could be terror-related, citing unnamed police and fire officials.

Belgium’s prime minister could not confirm the report.

“Beyond the attacker, who was shot, there are three dead, two police officials and a passer-by,” Michel Firket from Liege city hall told The Associated Press.