Hawaii officials order residents to flee homes amid lava fears

Hawaii County officials are knocking on doors on several streets in the Leilani Estates area, alerting residents to flee fast-moving lava from Kilauea volcano.

Evacuation orders were issued on Monday evening for anyone in the area east of Pomaikai Street to avoid being isolated by the flow.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre on Oahu reports that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the Hilina region of Kilauea volcano, south west of the estates.