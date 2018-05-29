Home Office makes contact with three in Windrush ‘wrongful removals’ probe

The Home Office has established contact with three people out of more than 60 who may have been wrongly removed from the UK as a result of the Windrush scandal. Officials have trawled through around 8,000 records dating back to 2002 following fears that residents who had been in the country lawfully for decades may have been forced to leave. It emerged earlier this month that 63 cases had been earmarked for detailed investigation. The number comprises Caribbean individuals who are aged over 45, have been removed from the UK, and may have entered the country before 1973 – meaning they might have been protected by the 1971 Immigration Act. Thirty-two of the cases are categorised as foreign national offenders, while 31 were people subject to “administrative” removals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a letter to Home Affairs committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said those in the latter group are being “proactively contacted” through a specialist Windrush taskforce, “where we have contact details”. He added: “We have so far made contact with three and are asking high commissioners to assist where we do not have contact details. “When we reach these individuals they will be invited to contact the taskforce.” The Home Office has come under pressure to state how many people have been held in immigration detention as a result of the Windrush fiasco. Mr Javid said: “As with the removals exercise, this is a complex piece of work which involves manually examining thousands of cases in order to see whether there is anything on the record which suggests that someone could have been here before 1973 – likely to be a much smaller number. “Officials believe that their initial investigations are likely to take between six and eight weeks.”

Yvette Cooper Credit: Yvette Cooper