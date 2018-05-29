Home Secretary heads to Washington for talks on terrorism and Russia

Sajid Javid will highlight the threats from international terrorism and Russia in his first meetings with senior figures in Donald Trump’s administration since his appointment as Home Secretary. The Cabinet minister is flying to Washington to hold talks with a number of high-ranking US officials. He is expected to stress that the US and Britain have a joint interest in tackling a range of security and crime issues. Cementing the leading role both countries play in tackling international terrorism, serious and organised crime, and the threat posed by Russia will be at the top of the agenda, the Home Office said.

In the wake of the Salisbury attack, Mr Javid will seek a co-ordinated approach against the threat of “hostile state activity”, including targeting illicit finance and cyber attacks. Britain has pointed to finger at Russia over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the Wiltshire town in March. Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility. Mr Javid will also use the two-day trip to brief his US counterparts on the Government’s updated counter-terrorism strategy, which is expected to be published next week.

