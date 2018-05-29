'In 20 years it will be illegal to drive': How Norway is leading the electric vehicle revolution

There are more than 30 million cars on the road in the UK. Less than one per cent of them are electric.

But Norway is leading the electric revolution: half of new car sales are ones you plug in and charge rather than fill up with fuel - that is more than any other country.

For ITV's On Assignment, Richard Pallot went to Oslo to discover how they did it and what lessons the UK can learn.

He also tests one of Norway’s new driverless pods ready to hit Oslo’s streets next year - and hears from the one of those involved with their introduction on why he thinks it will be illegal for people to drive by 2040.