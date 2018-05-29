Lottery millionaires spend on sharing, but hot tubs still popular

National Lottery millionaires are shunning expensive material items to share their money and spend on experiences instead – but Range Rovers and hot tubs remain favourite splurges for winners. Racehorses, designer sunglasses, conservatories, koi carp and ride-on mowers have fallen off the shopping lists of winners in favour of camper vans, woodland or forest space, a bar or games room, coffee machines and university fees, according to Camelot’s National Lottery Millionaire Report. More than half of the biggest winners (53%) are spending their windfall on experiences, more than the 39% who spent on possessions, while 8% had done both.

Range Rover Credit: Range Rover

Some 21% took a helicopter ride, 20% visited Disney World and 19% swam with dolphins. Other experiences ticked off millionaire bucket lists include seeing the Northern Lights, going on safari, visiting the Grand Canyon, whale watching and taking a trip to Lapland. However Camelot said three items remained ever popular with winners – Range Rovers, jewellery and hot tubs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.