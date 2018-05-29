Mortar shells fired from Gaza land near Israeli nursery school

Gaza militants have fired more than 25 mortar shells towards communities in southern Israel, the Israeli military said. It appears to be the largest single barrage fired since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. No-one was hurt and the military said most were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system. But the high volume of projectiles came as tensions have been running high along the Israel-Gaza border. Israeli media reported that one of the shells landed near a nursery school shortly before it opened.

A man clears trees damaged by mortar shells fired from the Gaza Strip at a nursery school near the Israel Gaza border. Credit: AP

There was no immediate comment on the shelling from Hamas, the militant Islamic group that runs the Gaza Strip. Hamas has said a boatful of students and medical patients would set sail out of Gaza City’s port on Tuesday, aiming to break 11 years of naval blockade that Egypt and Israel imposed after the militants violently took control of the coastal territory. The expedition would be a new way of challenging the blockade but also raises the possibility of more confrontation and violence as Israel bars any boats from Gaza reaching farther out than six miles into the Mediterranean Sea. In southern Israel, angry residents complained about how vulnerable they felt after 15 years of rocket fire threats from neighbouring Gaza, which is likely to put pressure on the government to retaliate harshly. Adva Klein, a resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, said she only got about two hours of sleep because of the frequent incoming fire and the sirens warning of them. Other residents reported machine gun fire from Gaza as well.

Israeli women walk out of a shelter after a siren is sounded. Credit: AP