People on antidepressants need more support, mental health campaigners say

The record number of people taking antidepressants should receive greater support and advice on potential side effects, mental health campaigners have said.

Doctors are prescribing more antidepressants than ever before, with some 64.7 million prescriptions written in England last year - almost twice as many handed out as a decade ago.

Experts claim this figure is partly due to a greater willingness to admit problems and success in breaking down the stigma around mental health.

But patients, psychiatrists and a leading mental health charity say people are not being warned about the potential impact on key areas of their lives, including their work, sex life and close relationships.

Michelle Lloyd was prescribed antidepressants while experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression at university. She described the weeks that followed as "horrendous".

"I felt nauseous and couldn't eat and lost a lot of weight," the 32-year-old told ITV News.

"I found my anxiety levels increased and I became more detached from everyday activities because I felt so physically unwell. I then went on to have a period of self-harming - something that I had never done or even thought about before.

"I was petrified about what was happening to me - these tablets that were supposed to be making me feel better were making me feel worse and I didn't know what to do."