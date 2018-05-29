Police officer filmed punching woman in the head in 'alarming' New Jersey beach arrest

An investigation has been launched after footage emerged of a police officer punching a woman in the head during an arrest on a New Jersey beach.

The video shows three police officers from the Wildwood Police Department trying to detain Emily Weinman, 20, during the Memorial Day weekend in the US.

Two officers have been placed on administrative duty pending investigation with officials branding the footage "alarming".

Ms Weinman was later charged with multiple offences, including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and illegal possession of alcohol on a beach.

She was also charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault by "spitting bodily fluids".