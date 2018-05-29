Polish zoo claims first birth of rare bear cuscus in captivity

A zoo in south-western Poland is celebrating the birth of a bear cuscus, saying it is the first time the rare marsupial mammal has been born in captivity.

Joanna Kij, of the Wroclaw Zoo, said that keepers noticed “movement and a little one” in the female marsupial’s pouch in March.

The baby bear cuscus mostly remains in the pouch, but sometimes leaves to inspect the surroundings.