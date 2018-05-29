Manchester City star Raheem Sterling explains 'deeper meaning' behind assault rifle tattoo

England forward Raheem Sterling has defended his new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his leg after it was branded "disgusting". The 23-year-old, who plays for Manchester City, posted a picture of himself training with his England team-mates at St George's Park, with a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right calf clearly visible. Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns after her son Damian was shot dead outside a club in central London in July 2002, said the ink was "totally unacceptable" and "disgusting".

Defending the tattoo in an Instagram post, Sterling wrote: "When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N still unfinished." Ms Cope told the Sun: "We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo. "If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. "He's supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamourise guns."

Sterling took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the tattoo. Credit: sterling7 / Instagram

However, Gary Lineker tweeted out in support of the England forward saying it is “unique to this country” to attempt to bring down players ahead of a major tournament. The Match of the Day also described the persecution of Sterling as “disgusting”.

Within minutes of the Lineker's response, the England tweeted out a video of Sterling with two young fans who attended the training session at St George's park.