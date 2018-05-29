Russian journalist critical of Kremlin shot dead in Ukraine

A Russian journalist who had been highly critical of the Kremlin has been shot dead in the Ukrainian capital, with police saying he was targeted because of his work. Arkady Babchenko died on the way to hospital after his wife found him bleeding at their apartment building in Kiev. Police said the 41-year-old died of multiple gunshots wounds to his back.

The 41-year-old left Russia last year (AP) Credit: The 41-year-old left Russia last year (AP)

Kiev Police chief Andriy Krishchenko said in televised comments that Mr Babchencko’s “professional activities” were a factor. Harlem Desir, the media freedom representative at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said he was “horrified” by Mr Babchenko’s death. “I call on Ukraine authorities to conduct immediate & full investigation,” he tweeted. The Committee to Protect Journalists in New York said on Twitter that “Ukrainian authorities should conduct a swift and thorough investigation” into Mr Babchenko’s murder. The 41-year-old was scathingly critical of the Kremlin’s policies, assailing Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine and the Russian campaign in Syria.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ukrainian and Russian officials immediately traded finger-pointing over his death. Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian MP who serves as an adviser to the interior minister, said on Facebook that investigators would be looking at “Russian spy agencies’ efforts to get rid of those who are trying to tell the truth about what is going on in Russia and Ukraine”. Mr Gerashchenko said Mr Babchenko’s killer was waiting for him on the staircase inside the journalist’s building and shot him in the back as he was going out to buy bread. In Moscow, officials and MPs criticised Ukrainian authorities for their alleged failure to protect journalists.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.