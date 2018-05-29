Sainsbury’s boss faces prospect of grilling by MPs over staff contract changes

Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe is facing the prospect of being hauled before MPs to be grilled over the supermarket’s controversial plan to overhaul staff contracts.

The Press Association understands that Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh is writing to Rachel Reeves, chairwoman of the Business Committee, to demand Mr Coupe explains himself in Parliament.

Sainsbury’s is moving staff on to new contracts in September and its plans have proved controversial because the supermarket is scrapping a number of staff benefits.

While Sainsbury’s is increasing its basic pay, it is ending paid breaks and premium pay on Sunday for thousands of staff.

The supermarket has modified its proposals in response to criticism from MPs, but campaigners say its offer still does not go far enough.

Ms McDonagh, who is spearheading the campaign, fears the contract changes will leave 9,000 staff members worse off.