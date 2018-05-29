Sir Elton John to deliver lecture on HIV in memory of Diana

Sir Elton John is to deliver a lecture on HIV in memory of his close friend, Diana, Princess of Wales. The veteran musician, 71, will set out a vision for an Aids-free future as he calls on governments and the private sector to fulfil the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal to end the disease worldwide by 2030. Politicians, health workers, journalists, celebrities and people living with HIV/Aids will be among the audience on June 8 as Sir Elton also reflects on his close friendship with Diana and their shared commitment to fighting the disease.

Sir Elton John performing during the charity concert in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales on what would have been her 46th birthday at Wembley Stadium, London (John Stillwell/PA) Credit: Sir Elton John performing during the charity concert in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales on what would have been her 46th birthday at Wembley Stadium, London (John Stillwell/PA)

The Tiny Dancer singer – who set up the Elton John Aids Foundation in 1992 – will follow in the footsteps of ex-UN chief Kofi Annan and former US president Bill Clinton who have delivered previous lectures in Diana’s memory. The lecture was launched by the National Aids Trust (NAT) in 1999 as a tribute to Diana, who was the first member of the royal family to have contact with a person suffering from HIV/Aids. In the late 1980s, when many still believed the disease could be contracted through casual contact, she sat on the sickbed of a man with Aids and held his hand. Publicly and privately she supported the work of those helping patients, with late-night trips to east London’s Mildmay HIV hospice, and she served as patron of the NAT.

The Princess of Wales visits a support centre for people with HIV/AIDS (Rebecca Naden/PA) Credit: The Princess of Wales visits a support centre for people with HIV/AIDS (Rebecca Naden/PA)