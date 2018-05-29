Size of second wave of Brexit job losses unknown, top Treasury official says

A top Treasury official has said that the total number of Brexit-related banking job moves is “currently unknown”, raising questions about the scale of losses to London’s financial services industry after Britain leaves the EU. Katharine Braddick said the impact on jobs has so far been minimal across the financial services industry, and played down suggestions that all banks had already made decisions to shift staff away from London to Germany’s financial hub. Speaking at the Frankfurt Finance Summit, she said: “What we see in the UK is an initial set of moves which are to do with essentially hedging the immediate risks to ensure that clients and boards can be assured that services continue in a way that is not only undisrupted, but completely sound from a regulatory and legal standpoint.

“And that first phase of moves is, I think, relatively confined.” However, the Treasury’s director general of financial services said most firms expect there to be a second wave of job moves – but said the total figures were unknown. “Depending on the relationship that we achieve with the European Union – and of course our aspiration is a very close relationship on financial services – that will determine the scale of that second phase and to me that’s currently unknown,” Ms Braddick said. It raises questions about the composition of the financial services industry post-Brexit. Frankfurt Main Finance, which organised the conference, has forecast that the City of London could lose as many as 20,000 to 25,000 jobs as a result of Brexit, with 10,000 ending up in Frankfurt. Without a deal, businesses are expected to shift EU-focused operations and key staff to rival financial hubs including Dublin, Paris, Frankfurt and Luxembourg.

London Banks Stock Credit: London Banks Stock