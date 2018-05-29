Skier takes 'water skiing' to the next level with impressive stunt

A skier has taken water-skiing to the next level with a stunt at a Norwegian ski resort.

Benjamin Forthun, whose alpine antics have won him a reasonable following on Instagram, was filmed "pond skimming" at the Folgefonna glacier ski resort in Jondal.

His friend Tom Erik Haukland filmed the stunt which took half an hour to prepare.

He had to build a jump at the end of a lake, and then climb the hill above it.

He set off down the hill, building speed, before skimming across the water for around 60 metres.

He rounded off the stunt with a backflip.