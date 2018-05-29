Starbucks to close thousands of stores in US on Tuesday for anti-bias training

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 cafes across the US on Tuesday to conduct “unconscious bias training”. The move comes as the coffee shop giant tries to restore its tarnished image as a cafe where all customers are welcome. After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia in April at one of its stores, the coffee chain’s leaders apologised and met with the two men. They also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

According to a video previewing the Starbucks training, there will be recorded remarks from Starbucks executives and rapper/activist Common. From there, employees will “move into a real and honest exploration of bias” where, in small groups, they can share how the issue comes up in their daily work life. Starbucks has described it as a “collaborative and engaging experience for store partners to learn together”.

