Two arrested over fatal shooting of bookmaker in 1990

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a bookmaker more than 27 years ago.

Dessie Fox was shot dead on September 30 1990 after his white 250D Mercedes was intercepted by armed men on his way to a race meeting.

The 47-year-old was stopped by the group at Healy’s Bridge, Prosperous, Co Kildare, after setting off from his home in Dungannon in Northern Ireland.

He was on his way to the race at the Curragh in Kildare and was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound.