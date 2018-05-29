Two more held in drugs probe after pair die at music festival

Police have arrested two more people on suspicion of supplying class A drugs at a festival where two revellers died after falling ill.

Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, both from Havant in Hampshire, died after attending Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday night.

A 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville and a 21-year-old man from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs and are in police custody for questioning.

The arrests follow those of a 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old man from Cosham, Portsmouth, on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The first three suspects have been released from custody but remain under investigation, according to Hampshire police.

Friends and relatives of Mr Cowan and Ms Jones gathered at Leigh Park Gardens, part of Staunton Country Park in Havant, on Monday evening and released balloons in their memory.