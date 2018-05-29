UBS hires former EU Commissioner to advise on Brexit

UBS has hired the former European Commissioner Jonathan Hill to help advise its corporate clients on Brexit, making the UK politician the latest to make the leap to the City.

Lord Hill has been brought on as a senior adviser for the Swiss lender’s corporate client department, which covers topics including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and restructuring.

An internal memo described the former Commissioner as “one of the few people who can interpret politics in both the EU and the UK at a moment when businesses around the world are keen to know what recent developments might mean for them”.

Mr Hill served as the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union until July 2016, during which he was responsible for financial regulation across the bloc as well as the development of a European capital markets union meant to ramp up the flow of investment capital.

That followed his time as leader of the House of Lords and preceded his launch of Prosperity UK, an organisation meant to bring together business leaders from both the Leave and Remain sides of the Brexit debate.