UK ‘could be reaching peak Prosecco’

Sales of sparkling wine have continued to increase but at a slower rate, suggesting the UK could be approaching “peak Prosecco”, says a report. Research by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young found that 35.8 million gallons of sparkling wine was sold last year, an increase of 5% on the previous 12 months.

But the increase was the smallest since 2011, amid a rising cost of imports from Italy and France because of sterling’s weakness, according to the report. UHY Hacker Young suggested that Prosecco may be suffering from brand overexposure through overstocking at supermarkets.

English Wine Harvest 2016 Credit: English Wine Harvest 2016