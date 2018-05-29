What the papers say – May 29

The start of the four-day working week sees a variety of stories covered on the front pages, with train improvements, suggestions of waste in the NHS and a new tattoo for Raheem Sterling making the fronts. The Times leads on a leaked report which, the paper says, suggests the United Nations was aware of 15 international charities implicated in a sex-for-food scandal.

The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Keith Willett, the NHS’s medical director for acute care, who claims the health service is guilty of a “ridiculous waste of resources”.

The Guardian runs with analysis which suggests the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge have access to wealth totalling nearly £21 billion, more than the combined assets of the other Russell Group institutions.

The Financial Times runs with the situation in Italy, where a former International Monetary Fund official has been appointed as Prime Minister.

The Metro reports the claims of transport group Greengauge21, who say building high-speed rail lines across the country would put “rocket fuel” into the economy.

The i carry a report about the Government preparing to sell off its stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Independent claims the Help to Buy scheme is increasingly benefiting higher earners.

The Daily Mirror carries a story about the widow of Garry Newlove, who has spoken of her emotions as her partner’s killers are moved to open prison.

The Sun reports on “fury” after striker Raheem Sterling got a tattoo of a gun on his leg.

The Daily Mail says that more than 20,000 children are leaving primary school “dangerously fat” calling it a “child obesity disgrace”.

The Daily Express reports on a “witch-hunt” against former British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles who are facing prosecution for their actions.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star reports that the armed forces are due to receive a pay rise.