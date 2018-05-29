Who are the contestants for Love Island 2018?

The cast of Love Island 2018 has been revealed with an A&E doctor, a boyband member and Danny Dyer’s daughter all heading for the villa this year. The hit show, hosted by Caroline Flack, will return to our screens on June 4 and will bring with it eleven singletons all looking for love. But who exactly are the contestants? Where are they from? And what's their background? Ahead of season four, here is a full list of the 11 islanders – five girls and six boys – who will get your pulse racing.

Dr Alex George - 27 -West Wales

The Welshman says he's going to be on his best behaviour in the villa. Credit: ITV

Alex is an A&E doctor who just wants to keep things simple. The 27-year-old told ITV: “I’ve been single for three years and I’m going out there to meet someone and see what happens." But if the girls start to feel faint around him, the doctor said he'd be on his best behaviour in the villa. “I just want to make sure that I behave in the right way,” he says,

Dani Dyer - 21 - East London

Dani is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer. Credit: ITV

Dani is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer. She previously appeared on Survival of the Fittest, but quit after sustaining an injury to her leg. The 21-year-old barmaid describes herself as a real "girly-girl". "Having a friendship with a girl in the villa is just as important as finding romance," she says.

Eyal Booker - 22 - London

Eyal: our sexy, spiritual soul. Credit: ITV

Eyal is the Mark Owen of this year's show, which is fitting considering he once had a stab at chart stardom. "I was in a pop band once called EverYoung," he quips. But the model says there's more to him than his looks. "I have a fun energy and I am a spiritual person. I’d like to think I have a depth to me so I guess that stands out and I look at things quite deeply."

Samira Mighty - 22 - London

Samira says she's not going to take a backseat among the other Islanders. Credit: ITV

Sexy Samira is a West End performer, so she’s used to being under the spotlight. The 22-year-old diva says she's not going to take a backseat among the other Islanders. “I’m a leader, and I like to make sure that everyone is having a good time.”

Hayley Hughes - 21 - Liverpool

The catwalk star from Merseyside says she's set to sizzle in this series. Credit: ITV

Hayley will be the villa's resident scouser and looks like she won't be holding back as she sizes up the competition. The catwalk star from Merseyside says she's set to sizzle in this series. “My nickname from my friends is diva, maybe because I always go after what I want and I always get it."

Adam Collard - 22 - Newcastle

The personal trainer reckons he has a good chance at pulling on the island. Credit: ITV

In case you hadn't guessed from his appearance, Adam isn't lacking confidence. The personal trainer reckons he has a good chance at pulling on the island. “I would say I’m a ten out of ten. Maybe a nine out of ten... I’m not good at washing the dishes.”

Kendall Rae-Knight - 26 - Blackpool

Kendall hails from the Las Vegas of, err, Lancashire. Credit: ITV

Adding even more northern grit to the series, retail manager Kendall says what you see is what you get. “I don’t do my nails, or have hair or lash extensions. Everything on me is real; I am who I am.”

Niall Aslam - 23 - Coventry

Niall wants to make sure he's the centre of attention on the island. Credit: ITV

Niall, a construction worker, wants to make sure he's the centre of attention on the island and apparently others agree. “My ex would probably say that I’m immature and a bit of an attention seeker - and she wouldn’t be wrong.”

Wes Nelson - 20 - Staffordshire

Wes Nelson is a Nuclear Systems Design Engineer. Credit: ITV

This Midlands hunk certainly has good looks, and being Nuclear Systems Design Engineer, he's also the intelligent type. But beneath those abs is someone who just wants to find 'the one'. “I’m looking for a partner, I’m looking for someone I can settle down with and tame my wild lifestyle.”

Laura Anderson - 29 - Scotland

Laura is hoping to find Mr Right at her next destination. Credit: ITV

Laura, a cabin crew member, has literally travelled across land and sea to meet Mr Right. But maybe the island will help her find someone who will fall head over heels for this self-confessed "weirdo". “The emoji that best describes me is probably the blonde girl, because I’m just a weirdo and I’m always just like, "Hey, soz about me."

Jack Fincham - 26 - Kent

This sales manager from the South East is not selling himself short. Credit: ITV