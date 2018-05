Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 20, 43, 06, 38, 11.

The Lucky Stars are: 04, 02.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £57 million.

Millionaire Maker Selection – two UK millionaires have been created:

MTJD54927

XRHN94431

Winning Thunderball numbers are: 10, 19, 20, 26, 35.

The Thunderball is: 01.