Woman who died with son in Grenfell Tower was pregnant with third child

A woman who died alongside her 12-year-old son in Grenfell Tower was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, an inquiry has heard. Berkti Haftom, 29, lived on the 18th floor of the west London block with son Biruk when they were caught in the disaster. As well as expecting another child, she was making arrangements for her eldest son, from whom she had been separated for years, to join them in the UK. The Grenfell Tower inquiry heard a heartbreaking tribute from Nahom Tesfay, 18, who expressed despair for his future.

He had been left in the care of his grandmother in Ethiopia at the age of two, while Ms Haftom fled conflict to set up a new home. Mr Tesfay was regularly overcome by emotion when he spoke of his loss on Tuesday. He said: “When my grandmother died in 2016, everything changed. She (Ms Haftom) was really worried about me because I couldn’t cope on my own. Since that time she kept calling me to promise me, saying, ‘you will soon be with me’. “When I remember her voice you cannot even imagine how I feel. I was looking forward to living with my mum and little brother but the fire in Grenfell Tower on June 14 2017 changed everything. I didn’t see my mother for 15 years.” He was held by his relatives as he wept.

Berkti Haftom with her son Biruk, 12 Credit: Berkti Haftom with her son Biruk, 12