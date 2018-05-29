Workers finally get to keep what they earn as tax freedom day arrives

May 29 marks the first day this year that the average worker has theoretically earned enough to pay for taxes and can start earning for themselves, research suggests.

The Adam Smith Institute said the so-called tax freedom day falls three days later than it did in 2017 and is at its latest since 1995 – as far back as “quality data” goes.

This year, every penny the average person earned until May 28 went straight to the taxman, the institute said.

But from May 29 onwards, the average person will get to keep what they earn.

The right-of-centre think tank said tax freedom day was worked out to illustrate the “true size” of the tax burden people face, including both direct taxes such as income tax and indirect ones like VAT.