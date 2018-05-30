A million people displaced by GP surgery closures

More than a million GP patients have been forced to search for a new family doctor after their surgery closed or merged during the last five years, a new report suggests. There has been a rising number of patients displaced as GP practices have been forced to close their doors, according to the data obtained by GP magazine Pulse. It found that the rate of closures accelerated between 2013 and 2018.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In 2013 there were just 18 practice closures across Britain, leaving more than 23,000 people looking for a new GP. But by 2017 the figure had risen to 134, displacing at least 311,000 patients. Between 2013 and 2017 a total of 445 GP practices shut their doors due to closures or mergers, affecting more than a million patients. However the number of patients displaced is likely to be much higher as officials did not supply the number of patients on the books for a number of the practices which closed. The magazine, which obtained the information through a series of Freedom of Information requests to health bodies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, estimated that in total more than 1.3 million patients had been affected.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It asked how many surgeries had been closed as a result of practice closures, mergers, or practices closing branch surgeries, and how many patients had to move surgery as a result. Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British Medical Association’s GP Committee, told Pulse: “These new figures will resonate with the experience of GPs across the country as the recruitment and retention crisis in general practice is impacting practices of all sizes and all situations, as doctors face the pressures of rising workload, increasing administrative burden and a lack of resources. “Practices in rural and coastal regions, where the distance from large cities becomes a major obstacle in drawing in new recruits, have been particularly badly hit.” He added that national initiatives to recruit GPs into these areas “will take some time before producing results”.

Jonathan Ashworth on empty wards Credit: Jonathan Ashworth