Everything you need to know about Italy’s political crisis

Markets have been shaken by political turmoil in Italy, where the formation of an interim government of unelected technocrats has been delayed. What is happening in Italy? The failure of new prime minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli to form a cabinet has sparked political upheaval that is likely to lead to new elections. Investors believe the vote could see Italy moving closer to abandoning the euro if the populist League Party and Five Star Movement gain more ground in any poll. That could have major implications for the European financial system and its economy.

Prime minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli. Credit: AP

How have markets reacted? Badly. Italy’s political turmoil has stoked fears of instability in the eurozone, causing stocks to fall globally and knocking the single currency.

Credit: AP

Investors have also dumped Italian government bonds, driving borrowing costs sharply higher for the country and rekindling fears of more financial strain for Europe’s third-largest economy. Impact on Britain’s economy? Britain is not in the eurozone and UK banks have already reduced their exposure to Italy, so the impact is limited, for now. However, the FTSE 100 has been pummelled, with £25 billion wiped off the value of the blue chip index on Tuesday.

