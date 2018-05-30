- ITV Report
-
Belgian gunman killed man before deadly attack in Liege
A man who shot dead two police officers and a bystander in Liege had already killed another person the day before the attack, Belgium’s interior minister has said.
Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTL that the gunman, identified as Benjamin Herman, “also committed a murder the night before”.
Mr Jambon confirmed that the person was a former inmate who did prison time with Herman.
Herman is alleged to have killed the man on Monday evening by hitting him over the head with a blunt object.
He was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday after stabbing female police officers Soraya Belkacemi and Lucille Garcia, stealing their handguns and shooting them.
The slain officers were 45 years old and 53 years old, the latter the mother of twins.
Four other officers were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously with a severed femoral artery.
He also shot dead a man sitting in a car nearby and took a woman hostage inside a school, before being killed by police.
It is understood the suspected gunman was a serving prisoner who was on day release when he carried out the attack.
Officials at the Belgium's crisis centre said security in Liege is now under control and there were no plans to raise the country’s terror threat alert in response.
Officials are now facing questions over whether the suspect should have been more closely scrutinized as a potential terrorist.
Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.
It's not the first time Liege has been hit by a similarly violent attack.
In December 2011,a man with a history of weapons and drug offenses left home with hand grenades and guns before he lobbed the grenades into a square filled with Christmas shoppers and fired on those who escaped.
Five people were killed, including the assailant.