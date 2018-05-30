Belgian gunman killed man before deadly attack in Liege

A man who shot dead two police officers and a bystander in Liege had already killed another person the day before the attack, Belgium’s interior minister has said. Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTL that the gunman, identified as Benjamin Herman, “also committed a murder the night before”. Mr Jambon confirmed that the person was a former inmate who did prison time with Herman.

Police officers Soraya Belkacemi (left) and Lucille Garcia, were killed. Credit: Handout

Herman is alleged to have killed the man on Monday evening by hitting him over the head with a blunt object. He was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday after stabbing female police officers Soraya Belkacemi and Lucille Garcia, stealing their handguns and shooting them. The slain officers were 45 years old and 53 years old, the latter the mother of twins. Four other officers were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously with a severed femoral artery.

Police at the scene of the attack. Credit: AP

He also shot dead a man sitting in a car nearby and took a woman hostage inside a school, before being killed by police. It is understood the suspected gunman was a serving prisoner who was on day release when he carried out the attack. Officials at the Belgium's crisis centre said security in Liege is now under control and there were no plans to raise the country’s terror threat alert in response. Officials are now facing questions over whether the suspect should have been more closely scrutinized as a potential terrorist.

Belgium's crisis centre says it will not raise the terror threat level Credit: AP