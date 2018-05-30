Call for ban on cartoons to promote junk food

Cartoon characters should be banned from promoting junk food to improve childhood obesity rates, a leading group of MPs has suggested. The Health and Social Care Select Committee has called for a ban on “brand-generated characters or licensed TV and film characters” which are used to promote foods high in fat, sugar or salt on broadcast and non-broadcast media. Such a ban would mean that characters such as Tony the Tiger and the Milky Bar Kid would have to be dropped or used to promote healthier products. And cartoon characters from the latest summer blockbuster would no longer appear on the packaging or adverts for fast food. But characters such as the Jolly Green Giant could continue to be used to promote vegetables.

Nearly a third of children aged two to 15 are overweight or obese in the UK (PA) Credit: Nearly a third of children aged two to 15 are overweight or obese in the UK (PA)

When TV chef and campaigner, Jamie Oliver gave evidence to the committee he said that cartoons and superheroes should not be used to “peddle rubbish”. Instead they should be used to promote healthy foods, he added. Meanwhile, the MPs have urged the Government to take action on advertisements when it produces its next chapter of its childhood obesity plan. Ministers should ban junk food adds before the 9pm TV watershed, the committee said.

Health campaigners have long been calling for a 9pm watershed on junk food adverts – saying that the current restrictions do not apply to “family viewing time”. Meanwhile, supermarkets should also be forced to remove confectionery and other unhealthy snacks from the ends of aisles and checkouts. And junk food price promotions, such as multi-buy discounts and “extra free” promotions, should be restricted, the MPs added. The Government should also give local authorities more powers to “limit the proliferation of unhealthy food outlets in their areas”. Councils should also be able to limit junk food and drink billboard advertising near schools. The raft of recommendations come in the committee’s latest report into childhood obesity. A third of children are overweight or obese by the time they leave primary school, according to official figures. The group of MPs call for a “whole system approach” to tackle the issue.

This includes a call for the Government to end sponsorship deals by brands overwhelmingly associated with high fat, sugar and salt products of sports clubs, venues, youth leagues and tournaments. Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube should reduce children’s exposure to inappropriate advertising and marketing, including advergames. A recent report from Public Health England showed that the food industry has failed to meet a sugar reduction target set by the Government. Retailers, manufacturers, restaurants, cafes and pub chains were told to cut 5% of sugar by August 2017. But the report showed that food manufacturers and supermarkets only cut out 2% over the first 12 months of the sugar reduction programme. Puddings had actually increased the amount of sugar and chocolate bars had made no change whatsoever.

