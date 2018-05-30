Former Chelsea owner Ken Bates says there is 'sniff of money in the air' over racism allegations against club

Ken Bates has questioned multiple claims being made against Chelsea over a culture of racism when he was the owner in the 1980s and 90s, saying there is “the sniff of money in the air.” Many of those former players now seeking compensation have said that at the time they didn’t complain because they believed they’d be labelled as trouble-makers and their dreams of becoming professional footballers would be damaged. Bates seems to brush that argument aside, saying: “It’s all very well saying 'Oh I didn’t want to say anything or do anything because it might harm my career'. "Well if you’ve got the ability there were plenty of other clubs queuing up, snapping up young black kids.”

Ken Bates has questioned multiple claims being made against Chelsea over a culture of racism when he was the owner. Credit: PA

Bates was talking during a regular podcast he contributes to on Radio Yorkshire, called Proper Sport Daily. He had seen various television reports where those who say they were subject to racism appeared anonymously. After pointing out that Chelsea was the first ‘big’ club to appoint a black manager (Ruud Gullit) he said: “What bothers me about it - and obviously I’m keeping an open mind about it - I’m a bit curious where all these ancient “coming outs” all these years later. "There were five men, with their faces shielded, sitting with their backs to camera. These people have to reveal their identities and will have to name the people they thought were guilty of racially abusing them.” Bates seemed unaware that two of his employees, Graham Rix and Gwyn Williams, have been named in relation to the claims. He went on: “Name the people, name the times, what was actually said what was your response. This is trial by smear and it’s not good enough.”

Chelsea first team coach Graham Rix and assistant manager Gwyn Williams. Credit: PA