Cloud and rain slowly moving northwestwards

Early cloud and rain, heavy and possibly thundery at times, across southern parts of Britain will slowly move northwestwards during the day.

Brighter skies will follow across southeast England, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands, where a few isolated thundery showers are likely.

Meanwhile, it will be a cloudy day across eastern parts of the country, with a lot of low cloud and mist down North Sea coasts.

The best of the sunshine today will be across Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Top temperature of 23 Celsius (73 F).