Company bosses could be made personally liable for nuisance calls

The bosses of companies that make nuisance calls could be fined up to £500,000 under proposals to make them personally liable for breaking the law. Currently only businesses are liable for fines of up to £500,000, and some directors try to avoid paying the penalty by declaring bankruptcy, only to open up again under a different name, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said. Under new proposals, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will be given stronger powers to hold company directors directly responsible with further fines of up to £500,000.

The ICO revealed last week that it had recovered more than half (54%) of the £17.8 million in fines issued for nuisance calls since 2010. In a statement in October 2016, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said making company directors responsible would stop them “ducking away from fines by putting their company into liquidation”, adding: “We are inundated with complaints from people who are left shaken and distressed by the intrusion on their daily lives. “We’re quick to fine the companies responsible, but we’ve been speaking to the Government about going further than that because we must do all we can to help protect people from these calls.”

