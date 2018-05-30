Cutting off Defence Secretary ‘most popular thing I’ve done on TV’ – Madeley

Richard Madeley has defended his decision to cut off Gavin Williamson part-way through a live interview, saying it was “probably the most popular thing I have ever done on television”. The ITV Good Morning Britain guest presenter said he was “not sorry” he terminated Tuesday’s interview after the Defence Secretary dodged a question four times. Video of the exchange, in which Mr Madeley asked the minister whether he regretted telling Russia to “go away and shut up” after Moscow denied responsibility for the Salisbury poison attack, subsequently went viral.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The former This Morning Host told BBC Radio 4’s PM that Mr Williamson had been embarrassed about the Salisbury comment because it made him “sound like a pre-adolescent school child”. Mr Madeley added: “He didn’t want to answer that question because it was embarrassing for him on a personal level, well tough. “I realised he was never going to answer the question. That was insulting not to the programme or to me, I couldn’t give a damn, but it was very insulting to the viewers. “So I excommunicated him and I’m not sorry I did it.” Mr Williamson was speaking from West Midlands Safari Park in Worcestershire, where he was meeting military personnel preparing to go to Malawi to train park rangers to protect elephants and rhinos from poachers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.